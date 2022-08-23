Selection Radar: Neymar has a better start in his tenth season in Europe | Brazilian Team

After a very high level season, the spotlight is on Vini Jr . The 22-year-old Brazilian player is one of three Brazilians nominated for the traditional Ballon d’Or award from French magazine France Football and this past weekend marked his first for Real Madrid this season.

In addition to the goal -, Vini, with a renewed contract – fair valuation for who was decisive from the first to the last game in 2021/2022 -, gave a pass to another of the merengue team in the 4-1 victory over Celta de Vigo, away from home .

+ Neymar participates in three PSG goals per game at the beginning of the season

On a weekend when Antony didn’t play – his coach at Ajax said he wasn’t 100% focused on taking the field -, Matheus Cunha and Richarlison stayed on the bench once again and played a few minutes (the first replaced Morata in the 25th minute of the second leg in Atlético de Madrid’s defeat to Villareal, the second replaced Son in Tottenham’s victory against Wolves), the positive side was of another brilliant round of Neymar it’s from Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian team faces Ghana and Tunisia, on September 23 and 27, in Europe. The CBF has not yet released the location of the matches.

+ Cup Radar: Brazil’s rival flies in the Premier League and Lewandowski opens count

+ Team of the day: Neymar (again), Mbappé and Lewandowski form attack

1 of 2 Neymar celebrates a goal for PSG against Lille – Photo: Getty Images Neymar celebrates a goal for PSG against Lille – Photo: Getty Images

The cut is small, of course, as there are only four matches, but since he set foot in Europe, Neymar has never started with such good performance and numbers.

The first four games in the last 10 seasons:

Season 2013/2014 – Barcelona – 4 games – 1 goal – 0 assist

Season 2014/2015 – Barcelona – 4 games – 3 goals – 0 assist

Season 2015/2016 – Barcelona – 4 games – 2 goals – 0 assist

2016/2017 season – PSG – 4 games – 2 goals – 5 assists

2017/2018 season – PSG – 4 games – 4 goals – 4 assists

2018/2019 season – PSG – 4 games – 3 goals – 1 assist

2019/2020 season – PSG – 4 games – 3 goals – 0 assist

2020/2021 season – PSG – 4 games – 2 goals – 1 assist

Season 2021/2022 – PSG – 4 games – 1 goal – 1 assist

Season 2022/2023 – PSG – 4 games – 7 goals – 6 assists

Gabriel Jesus not far behind. His start at Arsenal is encouraging for Tite’s coaching staff. He didn’t score in the Premier League leaders’ victory, but he made a beautiful play in the opening goal against Bournemouth (the London side won 3-0).

In England still Philippe Coutinho sat on the bench at Aston Villa in his third game of the season – he started in the previous two games. The performance is far from that of the midfielder who returned in style to English football.

Dani Alves observed closely; very true too

In trouble at its start in Mexico, with two draws and three consecutive defeats in five matches for the local league, Daniel Alves has a visit from assistant César Sampaio and physiologist Guilherme Passos, from Tite’s commission, during this week. They saw Pumas de Dani lead 5-1 at home and will watch the duel with Tigres, this Wednesday.

2 of 2 Daniel Alves marking Ocampos in Pumas vs Santos Laguna — Photo: Getty Images Daniel Alves in the marking of Ocampos in Pumas x Santos Laguna — Photo: Getty Images

There are reasons for this trip that is outside the usual visits to Europe by Tite’s commission. Daniel, 39, currently plays as a defensive midfielder and has played the full 90 minutes in five matches, without being substituted for a single minute. Only in moments of the matches he pushes himself further, but so far, even if there is an argument that the role of “back-builder” often resembles that of a midfielder – what the player himself told the ge – you need to be careful. And Tite knows.

– It is not the best condition of Dani, today – acknowledged the coach in an interview with the podcast “3 in the area”.

Tite, at the same time that he recognized that the “set of work is important” also stated that he receives all the information about the side (at least in the Selection).

– It’s follow-up, which is what César and Guilherme are doing now in a stronger way. It’s counseling on the physical aspect, monitoring the technical aspect,” he commented.