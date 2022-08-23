Separation of Simone and Simaria: businessman brings out the difference between sisters and points out distance

Before the end of the duo Simone and Simaria, businessman Paulo Tear, agent for artists such as Leonardo and Eduardo Costa in the Northeast, pointed out the distance from the sisters in audio leaked on the web with a criticism of the delay for the fee that the two would receive, even though Simone had done it. most of a show in São João do Caruaru alone.

After Simone and Simaria definitively broke off the partnership, Paulo Tear stated that he had already noticed how the singers were in different tune.

“Two months ago, I was working at ‘Amigos’ and they participated. But one arrived there and the other one here, the distance between them was visible”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”.

‘Strong personality difference’, analyzes Simone and Simaria’s manager

The businessman gave an example of how each artist behaved backstage at the time. “Simaria arrived taking pictures with everyone, Simone more discreet. She has a strong difference in personality and behavior too. We learn at school that opposites attract, but for how long? Only similar people stay together”, analyzed Paulo .

Simone and Simaria intend to pursue a solo career, and the presentations that had already been scheduled will be fulfilled only by Simone.

Businessman opines on Simone and Simaria’s future

Paulo Tear – who works as a businessman for sertanejos like Leonardo and Eduardo Costa in the Northeast – highlighted that he has nothing to do with the fight between Simone and Simaria. “Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano hate each other, but they fulfilled all their contracts singing together. Bruno and Marrone hate each other, but they sing together, you know?”, he scored in the audio.

For the agent, the success of Simone and Simaria separated will only be proven in two years: “I believe that the two will have no problem selling the show even separately, because everyone has a full schedule. will continue in a couple of years, when this wave passes. They will have to prove their worth as professionals”.