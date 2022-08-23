Serginho Groisman, quite discreet, appears hand in hand with great love

Serginho Groisman breaks secrecy of intimate life and exposes his great love

Presenter Serginho Groisman, 72, is not used to showing his private life to the public. Extremely discreet, the Globo contractor is not usually seen with his family.

The commander of Globo’s “Altas Horas” has been married to dentist Fernanda Molina Groisman since 2015. Despite his advanced age, Serginho Groisman had their first child, little Thomas, who is currently 6 years old.

Serginho Groisman recently broke secrecy, used his social networks, with more than 3 million followers, to show a small family moment. However, the click was recorded of protective masks, still following the protocols of the pandemic.

Serginho Groisman shared a photo holding hands with Thomas, his great love, and his wife at a ‘Graacc’ (Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer) race.

TRADEMARK AND RETIREMENT

Serginho Groisman, has been at the forefront of talk shows for decades and giving young people a voice to question with an open mic. The freedom of expression given to its audience became its trademark, seeking to show interactivity with the audience and bring more comfort to the viewer.

Serginho Groisman is a highly regarded journalist, even before his popular role as a talk show host. With a vast career that lasts more than 50 years, the communicator has worked with music stars such as Raul Seixas, Gilberto Gil, João Bosco, Luiz Gonzaga, Elba Ramalho, among others.

Earning around R$ 400 thousand reais on Globo and with more than 22 years on the air, only on the carioca station, Serginho Groisman even commented on his possible retirement. “I have no idea when to stop. I know that time goes by, we are doing it day by day. And every time we have something to celebrate, we celebrate,” he confessed.

