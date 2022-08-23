Shakira gets angry after Piqué is caught with a new affair, says newspaper

The leak of photos of Piqué with Clara Chía, his new lover, angered Shakira, according to a source in the newspaper “Daily Mail”. The main reason for the singer to have been angry was the fact that she and the player had agreed not to appear together with new partners during the first year of the end of the relationship.

Piqué and Clara were spotted together during a concert by Spanish singer Dani Martín, in the city of Puigcerdà, Spain.

According to “Socialité”, Piqué and his new love affair have been together for a few months after they met in a bar. Clara is a public relations student, is 23 years old (12 younger than the Spanish player) and works with a company that produces the athlete.

The former couple announced the end of their marriage in June. The athlete’s alleged infidelity would have been the cause of the separation, with rumors linking Piqué with the mother of Gavi, one of his clubmates.

In the legal environment, Piqué and Shakira still define how the details regarding their children will be made. The singer wants to move with Sasha and Milan to Miami. On the other hand, the player, who has already imposed his conditions to let Sasha and Milan go to the United States, wants both to continue living in Barcelona, ​​where they were raised up until now.