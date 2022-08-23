Shooting in Savassi: Suspect shot dead after being rescued by PM

After being rescued in a Military Police (PM) vehicle, the suspect died during a shooting that took place on the afternoon of this Monday (22) on Avenida do Contorno , at Savassi, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. The information was confirmed to the report of THE TIME by a soldier who preferred not to be identified at the scene of the crime.

The shooting took place at the time of the Ibis hotel, according to the PM, after the man who was in a white Fiat Argo fled the police. At one point, still according to initial information from the corporation, he would have fired shots at the police, who reacted and shot him. He was rescued by his own car, but could not resist the injury.

Check out a video that shows the car riddled with bullets:

A shooting scared those who were passing along Avenida do Contorno, in Savassi, in BH, this Monday (22). According to the PM, after attempting to approach, the vehicle fled at high speed and shots were fired at the military, who retaliated and ended up shooting one of the suspects. pic.twitter.com/wmxrebVVzv — The Time (@otempo) August 22, 2022

Weapon was found in the vehicle

In an interview with the report of THE TIME, the PM’s spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Flávio Santiago, informed that the suspect shot by the police would be suspected of several crimes. “Evidently the PM has already established a procedure to investigate the circumstances, but the information we have is that he would be suspected of several crimes, including violent ones”, he said.

Also according to the corporation’s spokesperson, an unneeded caliber weapon would have been seized in the suspect’s car, which was alone in the vehicle at the time of the approach.

At the scene, the report heard from police officers who did not want to be identified that the man shot would be suspected of robbing people and businesses. “Today (Monday) in the morning, a person came to the battalion saying that he had been robbed, made the composite portrait and recognized this man. Later, a vehicle crossed him in that vehicle and went after him”, said the soldier, anonymously.

Searched for by the THE TIME, the Civil Police informed, by means of a note, that they were called at the end of the afternoon to the place and moved a team of police officers. “The occurrence is in progress and the initial surveys are being carried out, as well as the expert work”, completed the institution.

Updated at 10:38 pm