Signs that your relationship is under micromanipulation

A lot of relationships go through ups and downs, and that’s super normal. However, it is necessary to be very careful and know how to differentiate some situations, such as manipulation. It is not always easy to identify, characterized by micromanipulation, which can have very harmful consequences for people. Keep reading and find out what the signs of a relationship under micromanipulation.

But what would micromanipulation be?

Any type of relationship, whether interpersonal or professional, can contain manipulation. Identifying her in some situations can be a little more difficult due to the fact that she can express herself in subtle ways. While manipulation in a relationship may seem obvious and, sadly, abusive at times, micromanipulation has a different story. It is difficult to detect, and can appear as passive-aggressive comments or questions that make you reconsider your beliefs or values.

According to experts, micromanipulation is more common in narcissists because they are constantly trying to draw attention to themselves and direct the narrative to their own ends.

How to identify this characteristic in your relationship?

That this kind of manipulation can be very subtle, we already know, but what signs can we watch out for? Well, here we have compiled the 3 most common signs that can be easily identified in emotional manipulators.

They tend to distort the facts and change the narrative

A very common behavior is to distort the facts to avoid taking responsibility for any errors or irregularities. Even if it’s discreet, they try to change the narrative to suit your needs, making comments that will make you consider reality and rethink the fact.

Will make you feel guilty

Another way for a micromanipulator to play a “victim” is to make you feel guilty about something, even if it means mocking you. Even if you’re aware of the truth, a micromanipulator can change the narrative just enough to make you believe you’re the culprit.

Decrease the pain and insecurities of the other

Manipulators have little or no affective responsibility. They see other people’s sadness, suffering, and vulnerability as fraught with personality flaws and bullshit. This turns out to be a reality for them because empathy for others is a big challenge.