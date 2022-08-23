Simões confirms first death caused by “armadillo disease”; two people are hospitalized – Cities on the Net

The Municipal Health Department of Simões confirmed, through a Note, the first death of a patient in the municipality diagnosed with paracoccidioidomycosis, popularly known as the “armadillo disease”.

According to the Secretariat, in recent days three cases have been recorded. The patients are male, two from rural areas and another from urban areas. They were hunting together in the mountain region when they came into contact with the soil contaminated by the fungus.

The first patient to present severe symptoms sought the Zuca Batista Municipal Hospital, in Simões, where, through imaging tests, the severity of the health condition was verified. The patient was transferred to the Justino Luz Regional Hospital, in Picos, but could not resist and died last Friday (19).

A brother of the patient who died also contracted the “armadillo disease”. He was sent to Teresina. A third person, who also participated in the hunt, is hospitalized in serious condition at the Picos Regional Hospital.

The disease

According to the Note from the Municipal Health Department, it is paracoccidioidomycosis, popularly known as “armadillo disease”. Contagion happens during the hunt for the animal, when the hunter comes into contact with the soil of the hole where the armadillo hides to protect itself, and inhales dust from the contaminated soil.

“The infected person may have skin lesions, cough, fever, shortness of breath, lymph node enlargement (tongues or landras), pulmonary involvement, weight loss, and may even manifest in the severe form, leading to death”, informs the Note.