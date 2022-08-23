Simone reveals who made the decision to end up with Simaria – É Hit

The singer Simone Mendes answered a series of questions from fans on Instagram, this Monday (22). The baiana talked about her relationship with her sister, simariacommented on whose was the choice for the end of the duo and revealed the date of debut of the solo career.

The countrywoman revealed that the decision to end the duo with her sister was a joint idea. “Did the two decide?”, asked the fan. “Yes,” replied Simone, adding a heart emoji.

Another fan asked if Simone will sing songs by other artists. Without giving further details, the singer replied: “Unreleased, wait.” The follower then asks: “How is your heart for this new phase? Are you afraid?”. The sertaneja replied: “She is at peace and without fear”, she said.

Return to the stage in October

At another time, the sertaneja revealed that the solo project will be called “Simone Mendes” and that it is scheduled to debut in October and will not have a ballet to accompany her on stage.

Still on the social network, Simone revealed that the auditions for a new phase of her career have already started. “Yes, choosing the repertoire,” she declared.

Simone also made evident the good relationship with her sister. A follower asked if she talks to Simaria. The classmate replied, “All day long.”