Six years ago, Tite announced his first list in the Selection; see the fate of each athlete | Brazilian Team

On August 22, 2016, coach Tite made his first call-up in charge of the Brazilian national team. Amid the distrust after the elimination in the group stage of the Copa América Centenario, in 2016, and the bad campaign in the Qualifiers for the Russian Cup, in sixth place, the coach called up 23 athletes for the games against Ecuador and Colombia, for the Qualifiers. .

The list was released two days after the unprecedented conquest of Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games. Of the champions, Weverton, Renato Augusto, Neymar, Marquinhos, Rodrigo Caio, Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus were summoned. Other names such as Gil, Fagner and Paulinho, in addition to Renato Augusto, who worked with Tite at Corinthians, were selected.

1 of 7 Tite on the day of the national team presentation conference in 2016 — Photo: CBF Tite on the day of the national team presentation conference in 2016 — Photo: CBF

Check out in the list below the fate of each athlete in the clubs and in the national team:

Alisson – holder since the beginning of the cycle, the goalkeeper was at Roma, already receiving prominence in the Italian Championship. Then he went to Liverpool, where he won the Premier League, the Champions League and was voted the best goalkeeper in the world. He is the right name in Qatar and should be the starter in another Cup.

2 of 7 Alisson and Tite talk during training with the Brazilian team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Alisson and Tite talk during training with the Brazilian team — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Marcelo Grohe – prominent in Brazilian football, Grohe had already been called up before. In 2016 and 2017, he lived the peak of his career, winning the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores with Grêmio. However, he did not go to the World Cup, and at the end of 2018 he was sold to the Arab world, where he remains today.

Weverton – he was a goalkeeper for Athletico-PR, when on the eve of the Olympics, Fernando Prass got injured and was cut from the national team. After excelling at Rio 2016, taking a penalty in the final, he was called up for the first time to the main event. In 2018, he went to Palmeiras, where he won two Libertadores, a Brazilian and a Copa do Brasil. He is also the right name for the next Cup.

Gil – one of the names on the list that was in Chinese football, Gil had won the 2015 Brasileirão with Tite at Corinthians, months before the coach took over the national team. He’s back at Corinthians.

Marquinhos – at the age of 22, he was already standing out at PSG. After the Olympic gold, he gained another status in the national team and was a starter during the qualifying run. In Russia, he was Miranda’s reserve. Today he is one of the best defenders in the world, fundamental in Tite’s system.

3 of 7 Marquinhos in Japan vs Brazil — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Marquinhos in Japan vs Brazil — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Miranda – was one of the most experienced players on the list. Regularly called up before, the defender established himself as a starter at the 2018 World Cup and was part of the Copa América squad in 2019. Then he went to Chinese football and returned to São Paulo in 2021.

Rodrigo Caio – aged 23, was a starter at Rio 2016 and called up on the first list. After a period of instability in São Paulo, he had the best phase of his career at Flamengo, being champion of Libertadores and bi of the Brazilian. If it weren’t for the injuries, he would be strong on the radar for Qatar.

Geromel – Summoned to this list after Rodrigo Caio was cut, with injury, the Grêmio defender only played in two matches with Tite, but consolidated himself as the fourth option for the defense in the list for the World Cup due to his good seasons at Grêmio. After Russia, he was no longer drafted. Geromel remains at Grêmio.

Daniel Alves – at Juventus, Dani had just left Barcelona. He missed the 2018 World Cup due to injury. After a spell at PSG, he came to São Paulo after being elected the best player of the 2019 Copa América. His spell at Tricolor paulista did not miss the fans. Today he is in Mexico and is not having a good time.

Fagner – as well as Gil, Brazilian champion at Corinthians and Tite’s trusted man. He was called up for the first time to the national team on that list and was a starter in the last World Cup, after Danilo’s injury. He has been at Timão since 2015, but was left behind in the full-back list and has not been remembered since 2019.

Filipe Luis – with a consolidated career in Europe with stints at Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, he was suspicious of the fans on Brazilian soil. He even started in a few games in Russia. With the victorious spell at Flamengo, he resolved all doubts, but since the 2019 Copa América he has not been called up again.

Marcelo – Multi-champion at Real Madrid and considered one of the best full-backs in the world, Marcelo lived with injuries until Russia. The elimination against Belgium was the side’s last match for Brazil. He has no club.

Casemiro – established himself as the absolute holder of the Selection with Tite, after his arrival. Over time, he became one of Brazil’s leaders and stacked cups at Real Madrid, making history with Modric and Kroos in between. Now, he has gone to Manchester United in search of a challenge.

4 of 7 Casemiro goal Brazil Ecuador — Photo: Rodrigo Buendia/EFE Casemiro goal Brazil Ecuador — Photo: Rodrigo Buendia/EFE

Paulinho – the return of the steering wheel was one of the main novelties of the list at the time. In China, after an unsuccessful visit to Europe, Paulinho was Tite’s trusted name, having worked with him from 2011 to 2013 at Corinthians. He started in Russia in 2018, but lost space in the renewal after the Cup.

Renato Augusto – another trusted name of Tite, the midfielder was a starter throughout the entire cycle until 2018, even in China. He didn’t go 100% to Russia with physical and injury problems. He also lost ground after the renovation, and, like Paulinho, returned to Corinthians.

Rafael Carioca – with prominence in Atlético-MG, was summoned for the first time for the Selection in this list. However, he never made it onto the field. He has been in Mexican football since 2017.

Giuliano – the midfielder had not been called up to the Selection for four years. A newcomer to Zenit from Grêmio, he was called up a few times in Tite’s first year, but he didn’t have much prominence. He played for Turkish and Arab football before returning to Brazil, where he is at Corinthians.

Lucas Lima – in a great phase at Santos, he was called up by Tite in the first half of the National Team. He didn’t have as many minutes as he had with Dopey before. After going to Palmeiras, he never presented the good football that was expected. He’s in the Fortress.

Coutinho – shining at Liverpool, he took a leading role with Tite in the attacking trio with Neymar and Gabriel Jesus that enchanted. In Russia, in another role, he was one of the best in the Cup. After leaving for Barcelona he experienced ups and downs, injuries, was loaned to Bayern, and sold to Aston Villa. He regained confidence in the last qualifiers and is the name of the game in Qatar.

5 of 7 Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal in Brazil’s 4-0 victory over Paraguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal in Brazil’s 4-0 victory over Paraguay — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

William – was a starter at the beginning of Tite’s campaign in the Qualifiers and arrived in Russia among the 11, mainly after Renato Augusto’s injury, when Coutinho played more in the middle. Without much prominence, he became a reserve in the renewal until the Copa América in 19 and then lost space, especially after Chelsea left for Arsenal. He returned to Brazil in 2021, but he disappointed Corinthians fans. He has no club.

Taison – also called up for the first time, the striker came from regular seasons at Shakhtar Donetsk. He was in the 23rd for the World Cup, but did not take the field in Russia. He returned to Internacional, where he was revealed, in 2021.

Gabriel Jesus – Brazilian’s top scorer (and future champion) for Palmeiras, the 19-year-old striker was called up for the first time on this list. He is the vice-top scorer of the Tite Era, but he was marked by going blank in the Cup. After wavering, he left Manchester City in search of more minutes and is in great form at Arsenal. In the last friendlies, he broke the three-year fast without scoring for the national team. It’s the right name in Qatar!

6 of 7 Gabriel Jesus Brazil South Korea — Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Gabriel Jesus Brazil South Korea — Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Gabigol – with a top scorer start at Santos, Gabriel also left the Olympics straight to the senior team, being called up for the first time. After a frustrating passage through Europe, he returned to Santos, was top scorer again, and arrived at Flamengo, where he became an idol, with decisive goals in the conquests of Libertadores and the Brazilian championship twice. He’s on Qatar’s radar, but the odds are low.

Neymar – since Tite’s first moment, he has been the technical reference of the Selection. Player with the most goals and assists for Amarelinha in these six years, Neymar was at Barcelona in 2016. Transfer to PSG, injuries, World Cup down, controversies off the field later… Neymar remains the national team’s reference and makes a start of a spectacular season at PSG, more focused than ever. The hope for a title in Qatar is a 100% healthy and happy Neymar.

7 of 7 Neymar celebrates the goal in Japan x Brazil — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Neymar celebrates the goal in Japan x Brazil – Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

74 games

55 wins

14 draws

5 losses

158 goals scored

26 goals conceded

use of 79.56%

Tite arrived with the Seleção in sixth place in the Qualifiers. Brazil got ten wins and two draws in 12 games and secured first place in the competition. At the World Cup, it fell in the quarterfinals to Belgium. He won the Copa America in 2019, over Peru, and was runner-up in 2021, for Argentina, at Maracanã.