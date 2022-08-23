Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: after sex, Tadeu rejects marriage and Zefa makes a decision

At novel “Pantanal”, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will regret having sex with Tadeu (Joseph Loreto). Therefore, the maid decides to take an attitude towards the pawn, son of Filó (Dira Paes), in scenes scheduled to air next week. “If he wants me back, he’ll be in the past!”, decrees Zefa, who will only make her union with Tadeu official at the end of the story.

Attracted by the pawn, the farm maid ends up regretting the night of sex, as she believes she has sinned. In turn, José Leôncio’s foster son (Marcos Palmeira) is totally against going up to the altar with the maid, says columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”.

That’s why the relationship goes into crisis and Zefa vents to Juma (Alanis Guillen), who will have returned to her father-in-law’s farm, already reconciled with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa). “He just wants to use me, Juma, like your Tenório (Murilo Benício) did with Dona Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). And I’m not going to be anyone’s Bruaca in this life!”, he says, crying, referring to the villain to be killed.

+ wedding in ‘Pantanal’: see photos of Erica wearing a wedding dress

Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: Zefa admits she wants to leave Pantanal

Without thinking too much, Juma soon advises Zefa: “Then let him go.” “That’s what I’m going to do… And if he wants me back, he’ll be in the past!”, guarantees the maid, showing her willingness to leave the Pantanal.

“Sometimes I feel like picking up my stuff and getting out of here”, he says, causing surprise in the pantaneira. “Then why don’t you go?”, asks Juma just before giving shelter to Zefa in her hut.