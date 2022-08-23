Sofa, private: US government detects monkeypox in the home of infected people – 08/22/2022

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected the monkeypox virus on objects such as a sofa, blanket, doorknobs, switch and chair in the home of two people with the disease.

In the report, published last Friday (19), the agency explains that it analyzed samples of 30 objects from different rooms after the 20th day of isolation. The two infected, identified as A and B, live together without other residents.

Both had characteristic manifestations of the disease, including fever, body aches and skin lesions in various regions, such as lips, chest, legs, hands, scalp and penis – the recommendation is to remove patients from isolation after all wounds have healed. . Infected A had symptoms for 30 days, while B showed signs of the disease for 22 days.

The pair were still symptomatic at the time of sample collection. Professionals from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, called UDHHS, entered the residence “discreetly” and wearing protective gear, the CDC described. The materials were collected in a single day and then sent to the North American agency to be analyzed via PCR.

Results

The objects were divided into porous, non-porous and mixed. In all, 21 of the samples were positive, representing 70% of the analyzes collected. This includes the three porous objects—sofa, blanket, and a cloth lounger. Between the two mixed materials, an office chair had a positive result, and a seat cushion, an inconclusive answer.

Twenty-five non-porous surfaces were analyzed, and 17 had the virus (68%) — among them, handrails, switches, flush toilets, toilets, assorted doorknobs in the house, coffee machine and ointment tubes.

According to the report, the pair said they showered once or twice a day, as well as sanitized their hands around 10 times. They washed clothes and bedding each week and followed a routine of cleaning the house, sanitizing the floors and using a spray of decontamination on surfaces daily.

The report states that the virus has been identified on many objects and that this could suggest some level of contamination in the environment. However, the agency considers that “the viability of the virus may have declined over time due to chemical or environmental inactivation”. This indicates that cleaning measures would be essential to decrease the risk of infection at home.

Finally, the CDC stresses that more studies are needed to assess the risk of contamination if other people touch these surfaces.