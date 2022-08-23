Son of Faustão assumes relationship and appears to kisses with great love

Son of Faustão is caught exposed to kisses with great love and assumes relationship

João Guilherme Silvapresenter’s son faustão, has been attracting more and more spotlight on his young person. In addition to demonstrating a natural talent for communication, the 18-year-old attracts attention for his love life.

Recently João Guilherme took up a relationship with Schynaider Moura. The model is, nothing more, nothing less than 16 years older than Faustão’s son. Of course, this generated a lot of commentary in the press.

Despite the fuss, the new couple has already made it clear that they are not affected by malicious comments and do not make a point of hiding their love on social media. Some weeks ago, João Guilherme Silva and Schynaider Moura were enjoying a vacation in Europe.

The journey of millions was recorded in droves and posted on their social networks. The romantic experience outside the box and several passionate declarations, were all exposed without shame of being happy, both for João Guilherme Silva how much for Schynaider Moura.

PUBLIC KISS

publicly assumed, Schynaider Moura was even a guest on the Faustão in the Band and even took his father-in-law’s advice on the air. João Guilherme Silva who is very charismatic, did not fail to smile and win over the home audience.

Faustão’s son traveled to Greece with his girlfriend, however, a series of clicks shared by the couple drew attention for a kiss they gave beyond hot.

In her social networks, the model appeared exchanging an affectionate kiss with her beloved. “She’s beautiful, it doesn’t even look like she’s older than him, live the love that they are happy”, wrote a follower, tearing up praise for the couple. “I love looking at this couple! Very beautiful,” said another follower. ” You guys are even alike already! Love it,” wrote another.

