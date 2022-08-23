“Son of tchutchuca tchutchuquinha is”, Janones ironizes about Eduardo Bolsonaro’s aggression against the former secretary of health

Eduardo Bolsonaro got angry and cursed Marcos Palermo (MDB) when asked about an unfulfilled campaign promise.

support the 247

ICL

247 – Federal deputy André Janones (Avante) criticized the behavior of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) who cursed this Monday (22) the former secretary of Health of São Carlos (SP) Marcos Palermo (MDB), candidate for Congressman.

Eduardo was annoyed when asked by Palermo about an unfulfilled campaign promise and told Palermo to “take it to the c…” and called him a “son of a f….”.

>>> Surrounded by security guards, Eduardo Bolsonaro orders the former secretary of Health of São Carlos to take the…

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Janones mocked and said that Eduardo repeated the behavior of his father, Jair Bolsonaro, who last week attacked youtuber Wilker Leão who criticized his management and called him “Tchutchuca do Centrão”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Don’t play with him! Son of chutchuca chutchuquinha is,” wrote Janones on Twitter.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

URGENT! @BolsonaroSP calls a son of a bitch voter # and sends him to take it in c # after being charged for broken promise! I’m scared now, have you ever thought if this guy appeals, takes the soldier and the corporal and closes the STF? Don’t play with him! Son of chutchuca chutchuquinha is 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tT4z096NZp — André Janones 7040✌️ (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 22, 2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.