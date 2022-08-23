“Son of tchutchuca tchutchuquinha is”, Janones ironizes about Eduardo Bolsonaro’s aggression against the former secretary of health

Eduardo Bolsonaro got angry and cursed Marcos Palermo (MDB) when asked about an unfulfilled campaign promise.
247 – Federal deputy André Janones (Avante) criticized the behavior of deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) who cursed this Monday (22) the former secretary of Health of São Carlos (SP) Marcos Palermo (MDB), candidate for Congressman.
Eduardo was annoyed when asked by Palermo about an unfulfilled campaign promise and told Palermo to “take it to the c…” and called him a “son of a f….”.
>>> Surrounded by security guards, Eduardo Bolsonaro orders the former secretary of Health of São Carlos to take the…
Janones mocked and said that Eduardo repeated the behavior of his father, Jair Bolsonaro, who last week attacked youtuber Wilker Leão who criticized his management and called him “Tchutchuca do Centrão”.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
“Don’t play with him! Son of chutchuca chutchuquinha is,” wrote Janones on Twitter.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247