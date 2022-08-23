Sônia Abrão comes out in defense of Arthur Aguiar, releases the verb about ex-BBBs and goes further: “Many character flaws”

A declared fan of the singer, the presenter “kicked the bucket” and exposed a plan to cancel the champion after the reality show

Sonia Abram returned to the talk on social networks after commenting on Arthur Aguiar. During an interview with Leo Dias, columnist for the portal “Metrópoles”, the presenter came out in defense of the champion of BBB 22 and revealed that the former confinement companions of the carioca were responsible for the cancellation of Maira Cardi’s husband after the program.

“We, as fans, thought it was going to happen the same as any winner: advertising campaigns, lots of exposure, being invited to every show and that didn’t happen to him. He was a lone wolf in this story.”she declared at the time.

“I think this was due to those who were their opponents and brought the game out here. I’ve never seen it happen like this. I thought it was cruel, I thought it was something from people who don’t have sportsmanship, don’t have a game of flexibility and a lot of character flaws.” “continued saying Sonia.

The commander of “A Tarde é Sua”, still defended an alleged “strategy” of the ex-confined. “They (BBB 22 participants) tried to burn inside and here they managed to get hurt”, said. It is worth mentioning that Arthur also commented on the rejection he suffered from the big brands, claiming to have gone through difficult times.