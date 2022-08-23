Sons of threatened player, Ronaldo Phenomenon and more: Cruzeiro today (22)

Credit: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Cruzeiro continues as the undefeated leader of the Brasileirão Serie A. Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team tied at the weekend and reached 54 points, ten more than the runner-up, Bahia. This Monday (22), Ronaldo Fenômeno’s opinions, a statement by Kleber Gladiador and a threat to Eduardo Brock’s son moved the day of Cruzeiro.

Check out this Monday’s Cruise news summary (22)

Eduardo Brock’s children threatened

And follow the cases of criminals who use social networks to threaten players and their families. This time defender Eduardo Brock, from Cruzeiro, received threats. More specifically, the threat was to his children, in which the author claimed to know the place where the Cruzeiro defender’s children study and that, if he couldn’t find him on the street, it would be left for his family.

The player took legal action, thanked his followers for their support and I say that the authorities already hold the CPF and the address of residence of the author of the threats.

Ronaldo Phenomenon points out who goes up to the Brasileirão Serie A

Current owner of SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo Fenômeno also opined on who, in his opinion, will rise to the elite of Brazilian football next season:

“It’s clear that the G-4, which is in this moment, will be the one that will go up. Teams that stand out, compete better. Great duel with Grêmio, to show that, really, this Série B is at a very high level, especially with the big ones that are in the second division.” – said Ronaldo Phenomenon.

Kleber Gladiator says that Pezzolano is persecuted

Kléber Gladiador for many years played in Brazilian football and wore the Cruzeiro shirt. Through his twitter, the former striker spoke about the expulsion of Paulo Pezzolano, in the duel against Grêmio for the Brasileirão Serie B, stating that the Cruzeirão technical commander is being persecuted: