Sony sued for £5bn over PlayStation Store anti-competitive practices

The lawsuit alleges the company used its market position to overcharge consumers.

A lawsuit brought against Sony in the UK is demanding the £5 billion payment for anti-competitive practices that would be being conducted by the PlayStation Store. Former director of Which UK, an entity that helps consumers to purchase new goods in a conscious way, Alex Neil was responsible for file the case in the Competition Appeals Court last week.

According to Neil, the Japanese company is abusing their market power to impose unfair terms and conditions on developers who want to offer games in their store. By taking a 30% share of all products sold, Sony would be forcing creators to raise the amount charged for your gameswhich would directly harm consumers.

The suit provides that Sony may be required to financially compensate everyone who has made a purchase on PSN since August 19, 2016. As a result, up to 9 million people could end up being involved in the process, resulting in a staggering £5 billion fine.

Sony is the only target of the lawsuit

Interestingly, the process opened by Neil does not cover companies like Apple, Microsoft and Valve, whose stores usually charge the same 30% share. In a statement, the former director of Which UK stated that “Sony PlayStation’s time has come” and that its actions are aimed at represent millions of people in the UK who were forced to pay undue amounts.

“Gaming is now the biggest entertainment industry in the UK, ahead of TV, videos and music and many vulnerable people depend on them for communities and connections. Sony’s stock is costing millions of people who can’t afford it, particularly when we’re in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and the consumer purse is being expressed like never before.”, said Neil.

Sony didn’t pay to remove Culf of the Lamb from Game Pass, claims Devolver Digital

The company was accused of receiving money for not bringing its game to the subscription system



Along with the legal action, he organized the PlayStation You Owe Us website, which aims to gather evidence against the company and bring public pressure against it. Lawyers consulted by Eurogamer say that many elements testify against the actionbut that European authorities have shown a growing interest in pricing practices in digital stores, creating an environment in which action can be taken. used as a basis for re-examining Sony’s and other companies’ policies in this segment.

…..

Has PlayStation 5 available on Amazon. The console in the full version + the game Horizon Forbidden West is leaving for BRL 4,549.99 on Amazon. Check out this and other offers here.

Source: Eurogamer