South Korean police locate relative of two children found dead in suitcases in New Zealand – News

A woman believed to be a relative of two children whose remains were found in two suitcases auctioned in New Zealand has been located in South Korea, Seoul police told AFP on Monday.

Last week, the New Zealand police announced the discovery of the remains of two children who, according to the coroners, were 5 and 10 years old at the time of death. The bodies were found in a trailer purchased by a family at an abandoned goods auction.





New Zealand police said the bodies were kept for several years, complicating the investigation of the crime.

Seoul authorities said on Monday that a South Korean woman believed to be related to the children was in South Korea.

“We confirm that she is in the country and that she is a New Zealand citizen of Korean origin,” an official with the Korean National Police told AFP. She would have arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there is no record of her leaving the country in the same year.

“New Zealand Police are leading the investigation, and we will cooperate with their requests,” the official added.





Police examined hours of video footage, but crucial moments may have been erased due to the time that elapsed between the victims’ deaths and the discovery of the bodies.

“We are doing our best to identify the victims. What I can say is that we have made great progress with the DNA investigation,” New Zealand police said on the day of the discovery.

Both the warehouse and the property where the bags were taken are being examined. New Zealand officials reiterated that the family that found the bodies had nothing to do with the killings. She receives support in dealing with the trauma.













