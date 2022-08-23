Soybeans follow bullish movement in Chicago in this 3rd with a focus on climate and…

Soybean’s highs on the Chicago Stock Exchange follow on Tuesday (23rd), after gains of more than 30 points in the previous session. Around 8:10 am ET, oilseed futures were up between 8 and 10 points, taking November to $14.45 and March to $14.53 a bushel.

The market maintains its focus on the climate in the American Midwest and on the divergence – once again – between the American and European models. The longer forecasts continue to indicate better rains, however, for the next five days the rains should be more punctual, according to maps from NOAA, the official US weather service.

Rain forecast for August 23 and 28 – Map: NOAA

Even so, yesterday the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought a worsening in the quality of American soybean and corn crops in the country.

“The hot weather for corn during the pegging is not forgiving. Corn conditions in the US and Europe continue to fall”, says market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

Still in focus remain the demand and the financial and geopolitical scenarios.

Here’s how the market closed this Monday: