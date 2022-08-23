Soybeans intensify Chicago rallies this 2nd with weather-aware traders,…

Soybean prices rise more than 30 points on the Chicago Stock Exchange early this Monday (22). Around 1:40 pm (Brasilia time), prices rose between 31.50 and 32.50 points, with November worth US$ 14.35 and March, US$ 14.45 per bushel. Grain futures follow highs that are also strong among soybean derivatives, which exceed 3% in bran and 1.5% in oil this week.

In terms of bran, part of the gains comes from sales by Argentine producers, which are still very slow. Soybean farmers have avoided a new advance in trade as a way to protect themselves from the devastating economic crisis that has settled in the country. And the containment of sales translates into concerns about the crushing of soybeans in the nation that is the world’s largest exporter of soybean meal and oil.

More than that, the market remains attentive to the climate in the Corn Belt. The weekend saw considerable rains, in addition to registering milder temperatures, favorable conditions for the completion of the development of the new American crop.

“The rains are now increasingly important due to the beginning of soybean pod filling and also to stabilize the corn”, says the director general of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

However, for the next few days, the forecasts diverge again and the map from NOAA, the official US weather service, brings a map for the next five days with precipitation, again, poorly distributed, as shown in the image below.

US Rainfall Forecast Aug 22-27 – Map: NOAA

“American growers are entering the end of the season where their crops will be defined in terms of yields and it looks like the soybean crop will have good yields. The reports received show this. For the USDA’s weekly crop tracking bulletin this second we expect that the good/excellent conditions of soybeans will be increased by up to 1%”, adds Sousa.

The NOAA map that shows the rains for the next seven days already indicate an improvement in distribution and volumes. See the image below:

US Rainfall Forecast Aug 22-29 – Map: NOAA

And for the next 10 days, according to the Labhoro survey, “European model forecasts show little rain for Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, the Dakotas and Nebraska.” The images below, also from NOAA, show the anomalies for temperatures – above average – in the heart of the Corn Belt, as well as rainfall. As these precipitations are confirmed, the market is getting to know the real size of the American crop better and walking around this data.

USA – Temperature anomaly between August 27th and 31st – Map: NOAA

USA – August 27-31 rainfall anomaly – Map: NOAA

The Pro Farmer Crop Tour, one of the most traditional crop tours in the US, began this week and the arrival of its data could also intensify volatility on the CBOT.

Alongside the information about the weather and the consolidation of the new American crop, attention is paid to the behavior of demand – especially from China – as well as geopolitical and financial factors.