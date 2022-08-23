Speculated at Atlético-MG and Corinthians, Tite pinpoints which team he will train in 2023

Tite again stated that he will not continue to lead the Brazilian National Team

Speculated at Atlético-MG and Corinthians, Tite said he will not command Brazilian team in 2023
The Brazilian team has its head on the Qatar World Cup, which starts at the end of November. It will be Tite’s last act in front of Brazil. Regardless of the result, the coach assured that he will not continue in charge of the team for 2023.

“No [tem chance de seguir na seleção]. It is a time of personal maturity, there are cycles. (…) We fight so hard to have a beginning, middle and end of a process. We made a lot of mistakes in four years and now we have reached the best version of the Brazilian team, with an impressive generation of wingers. These constructions are all decisive”, said the coach in an interview with Flow Sport Club.

Subsequently, Tite was asked about a possible return to Brazilian football. The coach’s name was speculated as a possible replacement for Vítor Pereira at Corinthians and Cuca at Atlético-MG. Tite denied that he can take over Corinthians or Atlético-MG.

“Next year, I will allow myself to look outside the selections, from other situations, and stay with Dona Rose, who is my wife. I don’t know how long she will be happy with this (laughs). think of Tite as a coach [em 2023], he will not train. He can write wherever he wants, call me a liar, whatever he wants. he won’t have [Tite em 2023]. It’s a year that I need to see my brother, my sister, my in-laws”, concluded the coach on the subject.

Preparation for the World Cup

Before arriving in Qatar, the Brazilian team has two challenges. Faces Ghana on the 23rd of September. Four days later, he plays against Tunisia. These will be Brazil’s last games before the World Cup.

