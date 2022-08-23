Step by step to become MEI and who can open

In 2021 alone, 3.9 million Brazilians became MEI, which represents an increase of 19.8% compared to 2020. See how to become one!

Anyone who wants to open their own business, or works autonomously and wants to formalize themselves, a good alternative is to register as an individual microentrepreneur (MEI).

According to Sebrae, in 2021 alone, 3.9 million Brazilians became MEI, which represents an increase of 19.8% compared to 2020.

What is MEI?

The MEI was established by the National Statute of Microenterprises and Small Businesses, by Complementary Law 128/2008. This simplified business model aims to regularize the situation of informal and self-employed professionals.

In this way, when the citizen registers on the platform, he has access to a National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) and a Municipal and State Registration that allow loans as a company and opening of a bank account Legal Entity (PJ).

rights

MEI members have the following rights and benefits:

maternity allowance;

Paid sick leave due to health problems;

Retirement due to age or disability;

CNPJ, thus facilitating the opening of a bank account and access to credit with cheaper interest;

For the family, reclusion aid and death pension.

Who can be MEI?

To be registered as MEI, the professional must have a maximum income of R$ 81 thousand per year, an average of R$ 6,750.00 per month.

In addition, you cannot have a stake in another company as a partner or owner and can have a maximum of one employee who receives the minimum wage (R$ 1,212.00 in 2022) or the floor of the category.

If it exceeds this amount, the entrepreneur must leave the subcategory and become part of Simples Nacional, which has a different tax regime.

However, not all professions can be MEI. Therefore, before registering, you need to see if your occupation fits through a list on the government website.

How much does it cost to be MEI?

The calculation for the payment guide that unifies all taxes corresponds to 5% of the monthly limit of the minimum wage, currently R$ 60.90 and another R$ 1.00, as ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) , if he is a taxpayer, and/or R$ 5.00 of ISS (Service Tax), when the products and/or services are levied on him.

The amount is fixed and is collected through the Simplified Collection Document of the MEI, called DAS-MEI.

How to formalize as MEI?

Check out, below, the step-by-step to formalize as MEI:

Access the Federal Government Services Portal;

Create an account with login and password.;

Access the Entrepreneur Portal;

Click on “I want to be MEI”;

Click on “Formalize”;

Complete the questionnaire.

