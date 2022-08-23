Study finds how long monkeypox survives on surfaces

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the monkeypox virus, monkeypox, can remain on the surfaces of many common household objects for up to 20 days. It was not clear, however, whether people can be infected by this route.

The study was based on the analysis of samples collected on 30 items from a house where two people infected with monkeypox and other family members who remained with negative tests lived.

The virus was identified on non-porous items, including a toilet seat, light switch, sink handle, handrail and computer mouse; porous objects such as sofa, blankets and lounger. On the other hand, the patients’ TV remote control, the bathroom door handle and the thermostat showed inconclusive results.

Credit: Dmphoto/istockMonkeypox virus can remain on surfaces for 20 days

The findings shed new light on the behavior of the monkeypox virus, while also raising questions.

The monkeypox virus mainly spreads through direct contact with lesions or respiratory secretions during sustained close contact with someone who is sick. More than 90% of US cases were associated with recent sexual contact between men, according to another CDC study.

The virus can also spread through fluids or objects used by an infected person, but it remains unclear how much surface contamination contributes to indirect transmission of the virus, according to the study.

Credit: Halfpoint/IstockIt is not yet known whether contact with these surfaces is a viable form of transmission.

According to the CDC, people visiting someone’s home should protect themselves “by wearing a well-fitting mask, avoiding touching potentially contaminated surfaces, maintaining proper hand hygiene, and avoiding sharing eating utensils, clothing, bedding, or towels.” and following home disinfection recommendations.”