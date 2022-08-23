Study points to target to combat reactions caused by chemotherapy – Revista Galileu

+



Study points to target to combat reactions caused by chemotherapy (Photo: Olga Kononenko/Unsplash)

Widely used in the Unified Health System (SUS) against various types of cancer, including breast, lung and ovary, paclitaxel is a chemotherapy drug that has several side effects. The list includes pain, weakness and even shortness of breath. There are cases in which it becomes necessary to discontinue treatment. The mechanism behind the adverse reactions is still unclear, but recently released research reveals a target to be investigated.

The study published in the journal Cell Death & Disease shows that the drug binds to and activates the C5aR1 cell receptor, involved in inflammatory diseases and tumors. This connection is crucial for the origin of chemotherapy adverse reactions, mainly the so-called peripheral neuropathy. It occurs when there is a malfunction in the communication of peripheral nerves with the brain, causing pain, tingling, difficulty in movement and muscle loss, for example.

The result of the work points a way for new studies to advance in the search for a pharmacological target, aiming to prevent these reactions.

“We showed that the drug molecule is capable of activating specific signaling pathways, in this case those of the C5aR1 receptor, and this is linked to adverse effects. If we understand what is behind this process and dissociate it from the antiproliferative effect of chemotherapy, we can find a target to decrease and even block side reactions”, says one of the authors of the article, Professor Thiago Mattar Cunha, from the Center for Research in Diseases. Inflammatory Medicines (CRID) – a Research, Innovation and Dissemination Center (CEPID) of FAPESP based at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo (FMRP-USP).

Graphical summary of the study (Photo: Disclosure)

The article had the participation of scientist Andreza Urba de Quadros, from CRID, which also received support from FAPESP, and researchers from the Italian company Dompé Farmaceutici SpA, including the corresponding author Marcello Allegetti.

According to Cunha, the publication is the result of the joint effort of the researchers and years of work. “Our group has been studying the C5aR1 receptor since the 2000s and as early as 2008 we demonstrated its role in inflammatory pain. Since then, we have been deepening our investigations. Along the way, there was a partnership with Dompé”, the professor tells Agência FAPESP.

From previous studies that demonstrated the role of a cytokine, interleukin (IL)-8, in the adverse effects induced by paclitaxel in cancer treatments (neuronal toxicity), the scientists looked for proteins that activate the expression of IL- 8.

For this, they used the Exscalate supercomputing platform and performed molecular docking simulations – a method that predicts the preferential orientation of a molecule to a second, showing the complex formed when the two bind. Through these simulations, it was possible to reach the high affinity of C5aR1 with paclitaxel.

Using computer simulation, researchers investigated the link between the C5aR1 receptor and the drug paclitaxel (Photo: Brandolini et al./Cell Death & Disease)

C5aR1 works as complement receptors, a set of proteins that are part of the innate immune system (the first to go into action when there is a threat, initiating the defense response). Activation of these receptors contributes to regulating the inflammatory response.

Although the relevance of C5aR1 in pain seems consolidated, there are still several parts to be discovered in the puzzle involved in the mechanisms by which the receptor participates in this process.

In the validation of the forecast made through the computer (in silico), the group used the surface plasmon resonance system. The receptor was immobilized on a sensor, while paclitaxel flowed through it and the interaction took place.

During the research phase in vitro, the scientists confirmed the specific nature of the C5aR1-paclitaxel binding in a lineage of neurons (mice). And they found that it triggers a signaling pathway within the nerve cell, NFkB/P38 and c-Fos, involved in the activation of IL-8.

In rat neuronal cells and ganglia, inhibition of C5aR1 protected against chemotherapy-induced neuropathological effects, while in paclitaxel-treated mice the absence or inhibition of the receptor significantly ameliorated the symptoms of chemotherapy-induced adverse reactions.

Finally, research has shown that inhibition of C5aR1 can counteract the release of anaphylactic cytokines (which can trigger allergic reactions) induced by paclitaxel in macrophages. in vitroas well as the appearance of hypersensitivity reactions in mice.

“The next steps involve clinical trials using drugs that block C5aR1, which are already available on the market, and perhaps antibodies, which are more expensive. But first, we have to investigate how much this pathway can modulate the activity of paclitaxel in the tumor and whether or not deactivating it impairs the effect of the drug”, explains Cunha, who is a specialist in pain and inflammation.

In 2020, the professor won the Patrick D. Wall Young Investigator Award for Basic Science, promoted by the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP). Awarded every two years since 1985, the award is intended for scientists aged up to 40 years who have achieved a high level of excellence and leadership in pain research.