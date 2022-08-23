Surprise Inter lineup to face Avai

On Monday night (22), Inter and Avai face each other in a game that will end the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. To face Santa Catarina, Mano Menezes will have a large part of the cast available. However, at the coach’s option, Colorado will have some changes in the team that the coach has led during his trajectory so far.

In the foreground, Mauricio, who made a great showing in the duel with Fluminense, will be the starter. The midfielder dispatched Taison and Alan Patrick and won the trust of Mano Menezes. With this, the player will be company with Carlos De Pena, Gabriel and Johnny.

It is worth remembering that Edenilson completes the package of medallions that will be absent from tonight’s confrontation. Shirt 8 was not even listed for the last match and will now be on the bench. Although the justification is recovery from an edema in the thigh, the reason speculated for the removal is the recent wear of the midfielder with the crowd.

For the attack, Mano will have Alexandre Alemão alongside Wanderson. The striker had been absent from some activities during the week, but is recovered. In this way, shirt 35 is the great hope of goals in Ressacada, not only for his notorious ability, but also for the superstitious who bet on the “Lei do Ex”.

As for the defensive system, the team will have the quartet that has increasingly established itself. Vitão, Mercado, Bustos and Renê will have the mission to stop the Avaiano attack and will try to complete an almost unprecedented sequence of two games without conceding a goal.

Therefore, Colorado will have: Daniel, Bustos, Vitão, Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, Mauricio, De Pena; Wanderson and German.

Check out Inter’s official lineup: