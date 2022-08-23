Surrounded by security guards, Eduardo Bolsonaro orders the former secretary of Health of São Carlos to take the…

Former Secretary of Health of São Carlos (SP) Marcos Palermo (MDB), candidate for federal deputy, said that the son of Jair Bolsonaro did not keep a promise in the area of ​​health.

247 – Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) cursed this Monday (22) the former secretary of Health of São Carlos (SP) Marcos Palermo (MDB), candidate for federal deputy.

The emedebista stated that Eduardo Bolsonaro had promised an ambulance for advanced support to the city, where the parliamentarian had about 10,000 votes in 2018. But the promise was not fulfilled, according to Palermo.

“Thank you for the 10,000 votes you got here,” Palermo said. The deputy replied. “Take it up your ass, you son of a bitch.”

Banana lost the line! Charged by a former São Carlos health secretary, the militia pup did this: pic.twitter.com/96wPDKdAum CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Boulos 5010 (@GuilhermeBoulos) August 22, 2022

Netizens rescued a video in which Eduardo Bolsonaro commits to the ambulance for the city of São Paulo. Check out:

