SUS will be able to distribute covid self-test to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil — Senado Notícias

Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) presented a bill that establishes the free distribution of covid-19 self-tests to the low-income population (PL 2.224/2022).

According to the text, the Unified Health System (SUS) will distribute a monthly self-test to its users who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil or the benefit of continued provision (BPC). The public power may require the identification of the user in the SUS records, in addition to proof that he is entitled to receive at least one of these benefits. In case of a positive result, the user assumes the obligation to inform his situation, through a specific application.

The bill also defines that any person who sells or advertises the sale of self-tests received from the SUS will incur a crime against public health, and may be sentenced to detention from six months to two years and still pay a fine. If the crime is committed by a public agent, the penalty may be doubled.

According to the proposal, the purchase of the self-tests will be the responsibility of the federal manager of the SUS, and the local manager will be responsible for the distribution. The text also provides for campaigns to educate the population about the proper use of self-tests and indicates that the expenses with the purchase of kits will be funded with resources from the National Health Fund.

In the justification of the project, Rogério Carvalho notes that self-tests have fulfilled an important social function, as they have immensely reduced the cost of access to diagnosis, allowing people who test positive for the presence of the antigen to quickly enter social isolation, preserving the health of their family members and people close to you.

The author argues that, until Covid-19 is under control, it is necessary to expand the distribution of self-tests to the most humble people. For the senator, his project is a way to improve the surveillance process on the evolution of the disease in the country. According to the Ministry of Health, Brazil has so far recorded more than 681,000 deaths from the coronavirus.