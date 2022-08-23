Symptoms of Tomato Flu Identified in India

Researchers and medical experts in India are in a race to better understand the newly emerged tomato flu, a viral disease first reported in May and which has infected more than 80 children.

The infection is believed to be a variant of hand-foot-and-mouth disease and is named for the eruption of painful red blisters that expand to the size of tomatoes.

Credit: Povorozniuk Liudmyla/istock Tomato flu causes red blisters

The disease is caused by intestinal viruses. Children aged 1-9 are more prone to tomato flu as adults usually have greater immunity power to protect themselves.

The main symptoms seen in children with tomato flu include:

High fever

skin rashes

severe joint pain

body pain

red, painful rashes all over the body

diarrhea

nausea

vomiting

Some other less common symptoms include:

discoloration of hands, knees, and buttocks

sneezing

coryza

fatigue

Cough

The blisters on the skin, the most striking feature of the disease, gradually increase until they resemble a tomato. They also resemble those seen with monkeypox virus.

prevention and treatment

The simplest way to prevent tomato flu is to practice good hygiene, such as hand washing. Also, keep your environment sanitized and airy.

If a child shows symptoms of the tomato virus, parents should seek medical attention and keep them in isolation if the diagnosis is confirmed.

Patients should rest to avoid the long-term effects of fever and it is also important to keep them hydrated. Blisters and rashes should not be scratched or broken.