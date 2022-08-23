Tays Reis and Biel celebrate one month of their daughter’s arrival with a garland: “He came to make a difference”

Singers Biel and Tays Reis are over the moon with the arrival of little Pietra, who has just turned one month old, and to celebrate they shared with their fans clicks of the couple’s heiress this weekend. The first-time dads had a party to celebrate the girl’s first birthday and also shared a photo shoot, where they appear smiling.

The celebration took place this Saturday (20) with a decoration beyond mimosa: cows were the theme of the party and even the birthday girl dressed in a costume. The salon, of course, was pure farmhouse in every respect. It is worth remembering that the two met and began to relate on the rural reality show “A Fazenda”, on TV Recordo, 12th in the edition, which took place in 2020.

On her official Instagram account, Tays Reis showed details of the congratulations table, decorated with cupcakes, cake, water, various sweets and many themed objects. The singer celebrated the moment with an emotional tribute, posting clicks of the baby during a newborn rehearsal: “Our daughter was supposed to be born this week, but it turned out that today she is already 1 month old! Can you believe it? And she came so full of personality and so strong for having faced so much, even so small… parents! Princess, you came into our lives to make a difference and to broaden our horizons! You are the most beautiful and blessed thing that has ever happened to us! Happy first month, daughter!”she said in the caption of the publication.

This Monday (22), Tays Reis shared an unprecedented image of the celebration, showing the child dressed as a cow: “The second will always be legal, but in today’s we only have reasons to smile”, she wrote to record the comment shared with fans. Remembering that shortly after Pietra’s birth, Tays Reis had to undergo surgery. In an outburst on social media at the time, the girl’s father, singer Biel, said that she had been in pain for days and that, after carrying out tests, she had to undergo an MRI.