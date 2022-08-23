TB Capital seeks alpha in infrastructure in Brazil, tech in the US and fixed income

Two former partners at Atmos Capital, David Kaddoum and Gabriel Saavedra, are creating a new equity manager with a narrower circle of competence.

The thesis: Brazil is a bad place to invest in technology and vanguard companies, given our systemic lack of human capital and institutional apparatuses that stimulate innovation.

The great natural vocations of Brazil are in the sectors of utilities and infrastructure — largely due to the size of the market and an already mature regulation, which still guarantees spreads significant in relation to the cost of capital.

The new manager, named TB Capital, intends to express this vision with a portfolio allocated fifty-fifty in Brazil (mostly in utilities, infrastructure, healthcare and the financial sector) and in tech, mainly from the United States. All foreign currency exposure will be hedged in reais.

The manager may also hold up to 30% of the portfolio in cash or liquid credit instruments, between Selic, NTN-Bs and bonds.

The name of the manager dialogues with this portfolio composition.

TB are the initials of “Three-Body Problem”, first book in a science fiction trilogy written by Chinese author Liu Cixin that references an ancient problem in physics, described by Newton, in which three identical gravitational bodies are often out of equilibrium.

In the case of TB, the three bodies are the allocation in utilities in Brazil, in tech abroad and in fixed income. The founders’ goal is to seek the best possible dynamic balance between these assets at any given time.

In a conversation with the Brazil Journal, the two partners said they did not see any sense in investing in companies in sectors that do not have advantages in Brazil.

“Investing in a business that doesn’t see a profit increase, just because the multiple is low, becomes speculation,” David told the Brazil Journal. “You are basically investing in a re-rating and in businesses subject to disruption.”

TB believes that the business disruption cycle will be very perverse for Brazilian companies operating in sectors consumer-centricsuch as retail.

“Unfortunately, the pockets of wealth generation in the world are not emerging in the developing countries like Brazil,” said Gabriel. “The truth is, when these big tech companies turn their guns on these markets, they are going to destroy a lot of local companies.”

TB Capital is starting to raise its first fund, and the idea is to raise between R$700 million and R$1 billion. O hard cap of the fund is R$ 2 billion.

Atmos is joining as a minority partner of the manager, and all its partners are investing in the fund through a common vehicle.

TB Capital is also innovating in the way it charges performance.

The manager will charge 1.5% of management fee and 20% of what exceeds the IMA-B, the index that measures the performance of public bonds indexed to inflation. But unlike most of the industry, performance will only be billed every three years.

“This helps generate long-term alignment, which is fundamental to a manager’s success,” said Gabriel.

To create this alignment, the general partners are also investing their own capital in the fund, and the partnership will include all employees in the corporate structure.

In addition to David and Gabriel, who were minority partners and were part of the Atmos analytics team, TB Capital will start with three other people on the investment team: Thomas Fragawhich is also coming from Atmos; Jayme Gurivitz, who has worked for the last few years at Sagitta, the family office of Renato Bronfman, one of the founders of Pactual; and Benjamin Ruiz-Taglewho spent six years at SPX and Velt Partners.

See TB Capital’s presentation, with the manager’s thesis, at this link.

Pedro Arbex and Geraldo Samor