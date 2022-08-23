TC offers BRL 500,000 to find guilty for controversial video on the web

In the production, which went viral on social media at the end of June, a woman dressed as a clown asks a series of questions about the suitability of the company’s management.

In a live promoted on July 26, the president of TC, Pedro Albuquerque, accused Felipe Miranda, CEO of research Empiricus, of being behind the play

The financial education platform TC (TRAD3), former TradersClub, announced this Monday (22) a reward of BRL 500,000 to the first person to obtain “lawful evidence” that proves the authorship of a video with accusations against the company. In the production, which went viral on social media at the end of June, a woman dressed as a clown asks a series of questions about the suitability of the company’s management.

Read too

The actress’s accusations against the platform’s partners range from market manipulation to moral harassment and gang rape. In a live promoted on July 26, the president of TC, Pedro Albuquerque, accused Felipe Miranda, co-founder of research Empiricus, of being behind the play.

Understand the fight between TC and Empiricus that ended up in court.

On the date, Albuquerque presented screen images of alleged conversations in which Miranda would plan to release the content. Now, the former TradersClub seeks to reward whistleblowers who submit evidence to the platform that, along with “existing evidence”, “irrefutably” proves the authorship of the video.

“Complaints will be received exclusively via the email [email protected] and will be held in custody by the TC compliance department, which will adopt information security measures to ensure the integrity of the messages,” says the TC, in a statement to the market. .

Market analysts consulted by the E-Investor explained the impacts of the conflict between TC and Empiricus in this article.

According to the document, the compliance department will forward the evidence received for analysis by the Board of Directors, which will decide whether they fit the criteria defined by the reward program, which will be in effect until October 19 this year.

As of 3:04 pm, TRAD3 had fallen by 6.03%, at R$4.36, on the Stock Exchange.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better