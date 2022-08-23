Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes pose with baby at the mansion: “luck”

Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes show their baby and delight

the couple of actors Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes blew up the cuteness meter by displaying a beautiful family portrait. The two made the union official in October 2019 and live together in a beautiful mansion in the Itanhangá neighborhood, in the city of Rio de Janeiro. The beautiful property has a rich green area that even has a waterfall in the garden.

Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes became first-time dads on December 1, 2021. Little Francisco was born prematurely, when mom was 33 and 34 weeks pregnant. However, soon mom and baby were discharged and Chico, as he is affectionately called by the family, grows strong and completed 8 months of life at the beginning of August.

The actors have been making the most of each discovery with the evolution of the, for now, only heir. To enjoy the family day, the famous dads posed and shared a beautiful photo of the trio.

In the picture, they appear smiling and having fun in the bathtub of the family mansion. “Oh luck”, wrote the actress when showing the record with her two loves. Renato Góes made a point of commenting and said: “Sunday in the bathtub”.

The family photo was a hit with fans, Of course, what caught the most attention was Francisco’s sheer cuteness. “Beautiful together,” said one netizen. “Most beautiful things”, declared another follower.

Thaila Ayala she still praised her husband’s work, talent and professionalism. This is why Renato Góes debuts this Monday in the new 6 pm telenovela on TV Globo, “Mar do Sertão”.

In the plot, the artist plays Tertulinho, the heir of the powerful colonel Tertúlio, played by José de Abreu, who will bring much confusion to the city of Canta Pedra.

When talking about her husband’s debut, Thaila melted in praise: “Today his debut, Renato Góes. Your dedication, generosity, talent, passion for your art inspire me and I don’t get tired of telling you that! May it be brilliant like everything you do!!”.

Tell us what you think!