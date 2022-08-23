The cartoonist César Augusto Vilas Boas, known as the Pelican, brother of Glauco, dies in Ribeirão Preto | Ribeirao Preto and France

Died at the age of 70 on Sunday afternoon (21), in Ribeirão Preto (SP), the cartoonist César Augusto Vilas Boas, the Pelicano, brother of Glauco.

According to information from family members on social media, Pelicano had a heart attack due to complications caused by pneumonia.

1 of 3 Cartoonist Cesar Augusto Vilas Boas, better known as Pelicano, from Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: Arquivo EPTV/Cedoc The cartoonist Cesar Augusto Vilas Boas, better known as Pelicano, from Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: Arquivo EPTV/Cedoc

The wake takes place at 9 am this Monday (22) at Igreja Rainha do Céu, a Daime community that Pelicano frequented at Residencial Cândido Portinari, east of Ribeirão Preto.

Burial is scheduled for 9:30 am at Bom Pastor Cemetery.

2 of 3 Cartoonist César Augusto Vilas Boas, the Pelicano, from Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: EPTV/Cedoc Archive The cartoonist César Augusto Vilas Boas, the Pelicano, from Ribeirão Preto (SP) — Photo: EPTV/Cedoc Archive

Throughout his career, Pelicano had his critical illustrations published not only in newspapers and magazines in Ribeirão Preto, but also in the extinct Morning Diarywhere it started, and the Ribeirão Tribunewhere he worked before he died.

In addition, he published in national vehicles such as Folha de S.Paulo and Pasquimin addition to exhibiting at events such as the Salão do Humor de Piracicaba, where he was awarded several times and was a jury of honor.

In 1986, the cartoonist made EPTVan affiliate of TV Globo in Ribeirão, a series of animated cartoons, which were shown in Jornal Regional.

3 of 3 Illustration by Pelicano Vilas Boas on the military regime exhibited at the 8th Salão do Humor de Piracicaba, in 1981 — Photo: César Augusto Vilas Boas Illustration by Pelicano Vilas Boas on the military regime exhibited at the 8th Salão do Humor de Piracicaba, in 1981 — Photo: César Augusto Vilas Boas

