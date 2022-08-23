The MST Farce — by JR Guzzo

(JR Guzzopublished in the newspaper People’s Gazette on August 22, 2022)

Of all the lies that the MST tells and that the media dutifully publish every day, covering a range that goes from the “fires in the Amazon” to the poisoning of the Brazilian population by the use of “pesticides”, none is as naughty as the one that the their bosses use it more loudly: that the MST is in favor of agrarian reform. It is precisely the opposite – the MST is against agrarian reform. In fact, it is today the biggest enemy of agrarian reform in all of Brazil. It’s simple. Real reform in the countryside, to promote prosperity among poor farmers and reduce inequality and injustice, means giving land to those who want to work — along with the official title to land that will legally make the beneficiary a true rural landowner. It is the only agrarian reform that exists. The rest is pure, simple and absolute fraud. Well then: the MST, without any disguise, is openly against the distribution of titles to “peasants”, as they call the country man.

If that’s not sabotaging land reform, what is? yet another day, MST chiefs forcibly prevented the distribution of titles to new owners of a rural area in Pará, in the settlement of Palmares. It was no use. Once written on paper, the title becomes a deed of property, and the MST cannot do anything about it; Incra simply handed over the papers on another occasion, shortly afterwards. But it indisputably shows the aberration that the “landless movement” built in Brazil: an organization that claims to fight for the rural poor, and lives on donations to maintain its “fights”, is against handing over land to them. This delivery is being made by the government — and the Brazilian left does not admit, it simply does not admit, that this government, “undemocratic” and God knows what else, does what it has never been able to do.

In the last three years, the government has already delivered 370,000 property titles – more than the Lula and Dilma governments, combined, have done in almost 14 years in power. In other words, in practice, who is really carrying out agrarian reform in Brazil is the administration of President Bolsonaro, not Lula. It is a humiliation for the MST-PT-etc., who see their lie exposed. But the fight against the delivery of titles is also a desperate attempt to fight progress in the countryside and impose the leftist totalitarian model for Brazilian agriculture. The MST does not want property transfers to take place in rural areas; does not want the landless farmer to own his land. It wants to take land from the current owners, through “expropriation”, and transfer everything to its direct control, with the objective of carrying out the “collective exploitation” of the farms. Poor farmers would continue to own nothing, working for the “collective”. They would remain slaves.

What the MST wants is a slave-holding regime for Brazilian agriculture, where the master of Casa Grande is he himself — and he alone. Lula promises in his rallies that these champions of “agrarian reform” will have “important” positions in his government.