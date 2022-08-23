THE PLAN defeats Fluxo and guarantees a spot in the RMR of the Americas | DRAFT5

The PLAN is rated for the Americas RMR! This Monday (22), the team led by Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe defeated Fluxo 2-1 in the second Latin American qualifier and confirmed his presence in the championship. PLANO will be one of the Brazilian representatives in the RMR of the Americas, a tournament that grants six places to the IEM Rio 2022. Another fifteen teams will be in the competition, which takes place in October. Photo: Publicity/THE PLAN

first map The first map, Dust2, was hotly contested. Starting on the defensive side, Flow set up a strong defense against THE PLAN, which almost failed to produce in the attack. With that, Fluxo closed the first half winning by 11×4. On the second side, the team led by Adriano “WOOD7” Cerato continued to improve and ended up opening 15×10 on the scoreboard, getting to a point of closing the map. Despite this, THE PLAN, with a very inspired Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe, recovered and tied the game. Therefore, the decision was to stop at overtime. In extra time, THE PLAN managed to do better and closed the map by 19×16.

second map In the second map, Vertigo, the balance between the teams remained present. Starting from the attacking side, Flux managed to break the defense of O PLANO well, which was not able to manage its economy well. With that, Flux won the side by 9×6. In the second half, it was O PLANO’s turn to show its strong attacking side. With good domains and good entries, the team took control of the game and even opened 14×12 on the scoreboard. However, Fluxo put their defense back together and managed a good recovery, turning the game around and closing the map by 16×14.

third map On the third map, Nuke, THE PLAN was far superior to its opponent. Starting on the terrorist side, the team broke the defense of Fluxo, which saw the score showing 5×10 for the other team on the way to the break. On the second side, with a good advantage in hand, it was enough to calm down for THE PLAN to win the game. With a well-placed defense, the team gave little space to Fluxo. With that, O PLANO closed the map by 16×7 and guaranteed a spot in the RMR of the Americas.