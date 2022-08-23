There is cheap SUV! Check out 3 models indicated from R$ 15 thousand!

Have you always wanted to drive an SUV, but money is too short to buy the model? Know that in the used car market you can find a cheap SUV, with a sporty footprint, plenty of interior space and a lot of style.

To prove this point of view, we have separated some of the cheap SUV models that can be found from R$ 15 thousand. Yes, you didn’t read it wrong, if you have patience and know where to look, the value will be very affordable.

What is the SUV that can cost from R$ 15 thousand

First, it is worth noting that in 2022, the SUV market was one of the fastest growing in the automotive sector. The style is a worldwide trend and is among the best-selling cars in the entire world.

Many people are scared of the high prices to buy a large, robust vehicle with a sporty feel. However, there is a cheap SUV that can be purchased from R$ 15 thousand.

Cheap SUV: Check out three great options

1 – Ford Ecosport

The Ford EcoSport is one of the most sought after cars, even though it has been out of production for a short time. Some 1.6 models from 2005 to 2007 can be negotiated for around R$15,000, in good condition, directly with the seller. The information was taken from sites like OLX and Free market.

The 4×4 version of the model, years 2012 and 2013, can be found for around R$45,000, even in garages. It’s an excellent car.

2 – Hyundai Tucson

Already considered one of the best cars of the year, the Hyundai Tucson until 2010 can be found around R$ 20 thousand. It is 2.0, gasoline and features many standard items that stand out in very complete cars.

3 – Honda CR-V

Finally, the Honda CR-V is a cheap SUV that can be found anywhere in the country at a great price. It is easy to find the 2008 model, 2.0, for around R$ 40 thousand.