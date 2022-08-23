“They put us in the wrong”

Famous reports that he and her husband were visiting the Acropolis of Athens when, when kissing, they were surprised by words against the affectionate gesture.

Actor and digital influencer Vítor diCastro lived unpleasant moments, to say the least, alongside his husband, journalist Vinícius Cordeiro, during a trip between the two of them to Greece. On his Instagram profile, he made an outburst on Monday (22), and reported having suffered embarrassment when they visited the Acropolis of Athens and kissed. The couple was surprised by words of rebuke to the affectionate gesture.

In the video, it is possible to hear a male voice in English censoring the kiss. “Do not do it. […] No kissing”. In the record, the actor appears almost without reaction the moment he became aware of the interference. Then diCastro reported what had just happened: “Vinicius and I were kissing and as soon as our mouths touched, the guy arrived here like ‘no, no, no. You can’t, you can’t. No kissing, no kissing’. And we kept looking like this”he said.

“We were almost kicked out by a homophobe for that kiss”, wrote the influencer in the image published in his feed. Right after the moment he interferes in the couple’s gesture, the stranger still tries to justify that it’s just about complying with the rules of the places, claiming that kisses are not allowed. Victor reported not having found any information that makes this type of reference anywhere and that straight couples, for example, were not warned.

“‘It’s the rules,’ he said. Whose rules?”, asked the actor. The influencer made a post in the feed with images of the situation they went through, in addition to images of the place, and made a long outburst, revealing that the stranger’s attitude aroused a “horrible trigger”: “That was very embarrassing, a horrible trigger, it opened a box of memories that I prefer to forget. And to survive I did and I do the usual thing: I laugh, mock, I pretend I don’t care. But for how long? How long will we have to put up with this kind of situation where people are seen as wrong, rule-breakers, sinners?”he wrote in the caption of the publication.