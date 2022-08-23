Thief who broke into Carlinhos Maia’s apartment says he saw ‘opportunity’

Two months after the robbery of the influencer Carlinhos Maia’s apartment, the accused of stealing the digital influencer’s jewelry says in an interview that he saw an opportunity, behold, Carlinhos exposed his entire routine on the social network.

The police managed to recover the digital influencer’s jewelry, being a diamond necklace and a luxury watch, valued at more than R$ 2.5 million that would have been stolen by Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno, in Maceió.

Accused admits to having observed Carlinhos steps on social media

“I had already been following the life of Mr. Carlinhos through his social network. From what he posted, everything was fine. And I saw that there I could have an opportunity.”

Eliabio confessed to being the author of the crime, and is imprisoned in Maceió.

He reported that he knew that Carlinhos’ apartment would be empty at the time, as the influencer would have posted on social media that he was hospitalized for cosmetic surgery and her husband, Lucas Guimarães, was in Mexico, on work. He would have studied the neighborhood so he could slip in unnoticed.

“The access I had through the building was through the hotel. When I enter the hotel, I stand in the bushes, climb over a small balcony and then go down a climbing ladder. I saw that the doorman was there in his corner and didn’t even move, all ok. I looked at the garage and was just waiting for someone to get out or if a car arrived”.

Confession of the crime by the thief

Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno confessed to the practice of criminal conduct in Carlinhos Maia’s apartment.

“I was the one who committed the crime, with two of my friends”.

Investigation carried out by the police

The Police analyzed the images of the security system of the building, and also went after cameras that registered the movement in the nearby streets.

Thus, they arrived at a suspicious white car, which was precisely where the crime began to be unraveled: the vehicle was going around the block, with the lights off. The plaque was from Campina Grande, where Eliabio was arrested.

There was a thief with him and a third person waiting in the car. He took a good look at the neighborhood before getting in the car.

The criminals immediately returned to Campina Grande, but when the safe was broken into, still inside the car, a surprise: it wasn’t the watches they were expecting.

Eliabio Custódio only learned that the diamonds and the watch he found were worth millions because of the press.

The police try to locate the other two participants in the theft crime.