“This is what I feel”

In wetland, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will leave the telenovela, but Cramullhão will not. After the pawn leaves the farm, his supernatural superpowers will be inherited by Sister (Camila Morgado). in the next chaptersthe redhead will even start making premonitions and make everyone’s hair stand on end.

The first sight of Sister will be when Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) disappear. the firstborn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will have been shot and will be between life and death. Even without knowing what happened to him, the redhead will say that the pawn is alive. “He’s in a safe place. That’s how I feel!”, she will say, with her hand on her belly. Everyone will be surprised by her safety.

Alone with the daughter, Mariana (Selma Egrei) will rebuke and say that she left everyone scared. Sister will explain that you feel that Jose Lucas is alive: “He’s being taken care of by someone, somewhere I can’t identify… I can’t see straight”. The old woman will be stunned. “You’re talking as if you were the unfortunate bastard!”will comment.

still in conversation, Mariana says that the daughter is scaring everyone with these conversations. “I was scared too… At first… But… Suddenly… I don’t know, Mom… It’s like a door opens before my eyes and everything makes sense”will explain the mother of the child of Trinity. The woman will explain to the mother that she seems to hear what she needs to say: “I don’t know who it is or where it comes from… It’s like intuition… Very strong”.

Irma will see the Old Man from Rio

In the chapter’s script, author Bruno Luperi revealed that the redhead will see the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) in the photo taken by Jove. Talking to Mariana downstairs, Sister you will see him in his canoe, just as his nephew had photographed. She will feel she has seen an old man and will go back there.

“Did you see that?! I saw an Old Man, Mom… Right here in this picture. How strange…”will say Sister. At the time, the camera refocuses on the portrait, but the old man from the river will no longer be there. “It wasn’t in my head… I know very well what I saw. Trindade swore he saw the Velho do Rio, there… And I had the impression I saw him too”will end.