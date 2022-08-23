This Vitamin Will Keep Your Brain Young and Healthy, According to Harvard Psychiatrist

+



A balanced diet can improve your job productivity and prevent possible health problems from arising. Scientific studies indicate that the risks of neurological diseases increase as we age. According to Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist and professor at Harvard, to fight them you need to take the right vitamins, the main ones being the B complex.

Foods rich in B vitamins help reduce disease (Photo: Pexels)

“A question I often get from my patients is, ‘What is the best vitamin to protect our brains from aging?’ The group of vitamins I prioritize the most to keep my brain young and healthy are the B vitamins,” says Naidoo.

In an article for the CNBC Make It website, she shows how to incorporate these nutrients into your diet. Check out:

The brain benefits of B vitamins

According to a study by the Wayne State University School of Medicine in the United States, depression, dementia and mental deficiency are often associated with a lack of B vitamins in the body.

“Vitamin B12 deficiency as a cause of cognitive problems is more common than we think, especially among elderly people who live alone and do not eat properly,” says Rajaprabhakaran Rajarethinam, a psychiatrist and lead author of the study.

There are eight different B vitamins, says Naidoo, with specific health benefits:

1. Increases your energy

According to Naidoo, vitamin B1 or thiamine is crucial for the basic functions of our cells and in the metabolism of nutrients that generate energy.

2. Assists in cellular metabolism

The psychiatrist claims that vitamin B2 or riboflavin is an important helper of enzymes in our cells. In addition, it helps in the production of energy and the breakdown of fats.

3. Reduces inflammation

Vitamin B3 or niacin, says Naidoo, works with more than 400 enzymes to produce the cholesterol and fat needed by the body, converting them into energy. Niacin is also an antioxidant, helping to reduce excess inflammation.

4. Supports brain health

Another essential B-complex vitamin, according to Naidoo, is B5. It produces a molecular compound that helps our body’s enzymes build and break down fatty acids (fat) for energy. B5 also acts in the formation of essential acids for brain function.

5. Fights diseases

According to scientific studies, vitamin B6 helps in disease prevention and is associated with a lower risk of different types of cancer. “In addition, pyridoxine helps many chemical reactions in the body that support immune function and brain health,” says Naidoo.

6. Help with cellular communication

Vitamin B7 or biotin regulates cellular signals for better communication throughout the body. “In the brain, it is crucial for cell signaling via neurotransmitters”, explains the psychiatrist.

7. Keep you balanced

A key vitamin to support brain and neurological health, B9 supports neurotransmitter function and encourages cellular detoxification.

8. Help in the heart

According to Naidoo, vitamin B12 is also essential for the functioning of the nervous system, acting in the formation of red blood cells and DNA. In addition, it acts in the breakdown of homocysteine, a protein that can affect cardiovascular health.

Foods with Vitamin B

Naidoo claims that the vitamins mentioned are easy to incorporate into the diet, as there are several foods that are rich in them. The most common are: egg, yogurt, salmon, legumes (like beans, chickpeas and lentils), sunflower seeds and greens.

Of those mentioned, the egg is rich in vitamin B7 and others from the B complex. Yogurt helps in intestinal health and brings good amounts of B2 and B12, such as legumes. Salmon is rich in all the vitamins of the complex.

Psychiatrist Naidoo advises consulting a doctor to better understand which supplements can help you.