Thor: Love and Thunder – Disney+ release date announced

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Thundering Avenger in the comfort of their own home!

Launched in July of this year, Thor: Love and Thunder came to give the Son of Odin a new adventure while reflecting on his life as a god and as a superhero. Here, we are introduced to capan alien willing to kill all the deities in the universe, while Thor has the help of Jane Fosternow a mighty warrior wielding Mjölnir.

The film had a reasonable gross in theaters, bordering on US$ 750 million collected worldwide. And to the delight of many fans who haven’t been able to see the movie in theaters yet (or who just want to see it again), we now have the release date of love and thunder at the Disney+.

Recently, the official profile of the streaming at the YouTube released a new video, showing the most anticipated premieres for the day september 8. In addition to the launch of live action in Pinocchioit was confirmed that the new God of Thunder movie will also arrive on the platform on this date.

Check out the teaser:

It is important to say that this launch will coincide with the Disney+ Day 2022, where news of upcoming projects from the Marvel Cinematic Universeas Secret Invasion, Iron heart and even the new version of demolisherwhich was recently announced during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

It is worth noting that the Disney+ Brazil has not yet confirmed whether this date will also be valid for the film’s release in Latin America – however, if we look at the most recent releases as eternal and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswe can notice that the digital premieres coincide in Brazil with the rest of the world – that is, it is quite likely that the film will also be available here on September 8th.

By all indications, the disney want to capitalize the most on your Disney+ Daywhich will bring announcements and news of the studio’s upcoming projects, including series from Marvel Cinematic Universe it’s from Star Wars. Thus, the debut of Thor can further increase interest in the event, generating an even larger audience than seen in the previous edition.

Thor: Love and Thunder must reach the Disney+ in day september 8.

