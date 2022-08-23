Three bodies are found in river, and one of them is identified as a young man surrendered in an application car in Nova Iguaçu | Rio de Janeiro

The body of one of the four young people who disappeared after being surrendered in an app car in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, was identified by the city’s Medical-Legal Institute (IML). Matheus Costa da Silva, 21, was recognized by his mother because of a tattoo. Identity was also confirmed by fingerprint.

At around 12 pm, the police located two more bodies in the Capenga River and were waiting for the Fire Department to arrive to remove them from the scene. The agents were shot at at the site, which is said to be a dumping ground for militia corpses. Matheus’ body was found earlier in the same river.

“Matheus was a big child. He was playful, he was lively, he was everyone’s friend. Everyone liked him, everyone. For anyone who asks, Matheus is a very good boy. He was a painter. He had a dream, his dream was to have a graphic studio. He liked to do his montages, do his little things. But unfortunately they took that away”, lamented his mother, Ana Maria da Costa.

Matheus Costa da Silva, 21 years old; Douglas de Paula Pamplona, ​​22; Adriel Andrade Bastos, 24, and Jhonatan Alef Gomes, 28, have been missing since August 12, after boarding an app car to a mall.

“They are saying that he was involved in drug trafficking, with a cloned card. And I know he is not. I think they would have to find out more to be able to say something. Because this destroys their family and their reputation even more. What are they saying? We don’t accept them. Neither do I nor the other families. We don’t accept them”, said Ana.

The group was passing through the Valverde neighborhood when the vehicle was surrounded by heavily armed and hooded men. The driver of the vehicle has already been heard and said that the four were taken and tied up.

According to the investigations, the militiamen Delson Lima Neto, known as Delsinho — brother of the militiaman Danilo Dias Lima, known as Tandera —, and Renato Alves de Santana, known as Fofo, were responsible for the execution of the boys. The two were killed on Saturday (20), with two other men who were also part of the militia, during an exchange of fire with police.

The agents work with some lines of investigation for the motivation of the crime. One of them is that the group would be using and selling drugs in the militia’s area of ​​operation.