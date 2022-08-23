TIM creates an online channel to explain which plan Oi’s migrated customers will have

THE TIM started sending to some customers Hi a link of an online channel with more information about the migration process of operator and with the plan that users will have in the new mobile phone company.

On the page, the customer needs to enter the mobile number that will be migrated from Oi to TIM. After that, a confirmation code is sent to the device. After the confirmation process is complete, the user is directed to the new offer (plan).

TIM’s special migration channel can be accessed through this link.