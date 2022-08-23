Tinga returns to acting for Fortaleza, cries and reveals conversation with Vojvoda: ‘I wasn’t expecting’

The captain and right back tinga returned to acting for Strength after 85 days, almost three months. The defender entered the final stretch of the match against the Corinthians and helped in the victory by 1 to 0, at Arena Castelão, on Sunday (21), for the Brazilian. The defender was cheered by the crowd and cried.

In an interview with GE Central, the 28-year-old athlete revealed a conversation with the coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda about the possibility of acting. According to the player, the expectation was not to enter on the field, but the commander surprised him and called him in at 45 minutes of the 2nd half.

“I had talked days before (with Vojvoda), and he would not put me in, that he would hardly go in. I said that it was fine, but I wanted to stay with the group (be related). I was not expecting to enter, but the result was 1×0, winning the game, with Corinthians starting to bet on the aerial ball, and Vojvoda trusted me at that moment. It’s gratifying, I’m very happy and now we’re starting to think about bigger things, before they talked about a relegation zone, but we wouldn’t go let a great year pass and let relegation happen, so we focus, we concentrate, players are to be congratulated, they have had difficult times, many games”, he said.

The expectation is to gain pace with advancing time to expand the minutes. Tinga was in the medical department for treatment of a ligament injury in his left foot, with surgery.

crying in the field