Tolls in the state of SP will be readjusted

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

On June 30, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, had promised that the readjustment of tolls in the state would be suspended. However, last week, Garcia signed a contract with the state’s highway concessionaires to increase toll rates by at least 10% this year.

Dealers announce readjustment

Last Thursday (18), the concessionaires CCR and EcoRodovias announced that they signed the Collective Modification Addendum No. 02/2022 (TAM Collective) with the state government, represented by the Department of Logistics and Transport, and the State Transport Agency of São Paulo (Artesp).

Under the agreement, the government has until December 16 to readjust the tolls. Furthermore, it will have to compensate the concessionaires for having frozen tariffs on July 1, when they should have been readjusted by 10.72%, in contracts linked to the IGP-M, or 11.73%, in those linked to the IPCA.

Artesp denies readjustment

The report was published by the InfoMoney website, so Artesp sent a note stating that, “contrary to what the InfoMoney website published, the guarantee of the government of the state of São Paulo that there will be no tariff readjustment in 2022 is maintained”.

However, before the TAM Coletivo was signed with the concessionaires, the agency’s Board of Directors had already approved the draft agreement. On Monday (15), the approval was published in the Official Gazette of the state of São Paulo. And in one of the excerpts it says that the tariff adjustment for the 2021-2022 fiscal year “should take place until December 16, 2022, according to item 2.4 of the aforementioned TAM Draft”.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Thus, InfoMoney questioned the Department of Logistics and Transport (SLT) and Artesp about when the readjustment will take place. However, the secretariat forwarded the issue to Artesp, which stated in a note that “the official date of the adjustment has yet to be defined”. The regulatory agency also highlighted that, at the moment, it could not pass on a copy of the agreement with the concessionaires.

contracts

In summary, the concession contracts contain annual readjustments of tolls based on the variation of inflation. Thus, TAM Coletivo was the way to compensate for the breach of contracts. Thus, in order to cover the loss of revenue from the concessionaires, R$ 400 million was set aside from the state budget by the state government.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Deni Williams / Shutterstock.com