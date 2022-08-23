Tom do Cajueiro, the boy revealed by Regina Casé, made a career in tourism and lives far from the tree that made him famous: ‘I miss you’ | agribusiness

Those who watched the program “Brasil Legal”, on Globo, in a distant 1995, heard the following dialogue between presenter Regina Casé and the boy presented as Tom do Cajueiro:
– Do you think it’s better to hug people or hug trees?
– There are days when it’s better to hug a tree!
And it was like this, between one answer and another, that the child’s sincerity caught the public’s attention. At that time, Tom Rodrigues was 10 years old and was a tour guide of the largest cashew tree in the world, which is located on Pirangi do Norte beach, in Parnamirim (RN). Overnight, he became famous.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
Tom recalled his childhood story in an interview with the podcast “Where does what I eat come from”. The episode also reveals facts about cashew, a “false fruit” native to Brazil, which yields a series of derivatives. Listen below.
- Cachaça or brandy: understand the difference between the drinks
Tom said that the day after the interview, the street from his house was full of people. Everyone wanted to meet the boy. The fame resulted in TV commercials, participation in other programs and even film recording.
“It was surreal and I lived it for a while, in the years that followed. That’s when I supported my family, my mother and my six siblings,” she recalls.
Tom graduated in journalism, but made a career in tourism and currently works with training of monitors at a travel agency in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo.
Regina Casé and Tom do Cajueiro: sincerity gained fame and helped the boy support his family. — Photo: Arquivo/Globo
And he is still recognized around, almost 30 years after the interview with Regina Casé. “It is very pleasant to talk about the cashew tree”, he says.
- Largest cashew tree in the world, in RN, is home to the smallest lizard in the Americas
- Cashew can even become ‘cheese’, but it’s not fruit
Regina Casé and Tom Rodrigues in the largest cashew tree in the world. — Photo: Arquivo/Globo
Tom explained that to this day the two keep in touch.
“If I go a long time without giving news, she goes there on the social network and comments on a photo, asks me to send her news. We have a very good relationship, I have an admiration for Regina Casé, a respect that doesn’t fit in me”, she comments.
Cashew generates income for 170,000 farmers in the country. — Photo: Giphy/Rede Globo
MORE PODCAST EPISODES:
- Gracyanne Barbosa consumes 40 eggs a day; she gives a recipe for egg white pudding
- Do you like caipirinha? Find out how cachaça reaches you
Where what I eat comes from: 3rd episode brings curiosities about cashew. — Photo: Photo: Comunicação/Globo