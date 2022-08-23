Tomato flu: infection appears in India and worries health authorities – Health

The rashes are painful and resemble the typical smallpox lesions of monkeys. (photo: CDC/Reproduction)

Health officials are on alert for a new viral infection that is starting to spread in India. Between May 6 and July 26, 82 children aged up to five years were diagnosed with the so-called tomato flu in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Regional Medical Research Center in Bhubaneswar, capital of the Indian state of Orissa, also reported that 26 children between one and nine years of age had contracted the disease, bringing the total to 108 children already diagnosed in the country. which appears in an article published by the scientific journal The Lancet on August 17th.

Tomato flu is a variant of the hand-to-mouth disease, which can be caused by different types of enteroviruses, a common infectious disease reported mainly in children aged one to five years and in immunocompromised adults.

Tomato flu is an infectious disease caused by intestinal viruses. It particularly affects children because adults have strong enough immunity to protect against the virus. The name is due to the red blisters that appear on the body and gradually grow until they reach a dimension that resembles tomatoes. They are painful sores and look like the typical smallpox sores on monkeys.

Other researchers who signed the article also raised the hypothesis that the tomato flu would be a subsequent effect of chikungunya or dengue in children, and not a viral infection.

Among the symptoms, in addition to skin rashes, are high fever, joint pain, body aches, fatigue, joint swelling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

For diagnosis, once molecular and serological tests have been carried out to rule out herpes, varicella-zoster, dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya, zika virus and chickenpox, the tomato flu is confirmed.

The disease is not treated with specific drugs and appears to be self-limiting, which means that it resolves itself. There are also no vaccines.

Children who contract the virus need to be isolated for a period between five to seven consecutive days from the onset of symptoms, and coping with the disease involves rest and abundant fluid intake. Acetaminophen can help control fever and body aches. Hot water bags are also indicated to alleviate skin irritation and rashes.

The transmission of the tomato flu virus from person to person, similar to the transmission of a common cold, through close contact or with secretions, especially from the nose and throat, also with feces, as can happen in day care centers during diaper changes. .

The infection appears not to be fatal, but highly contagious, as with any flu. In this way, medical authorities warn that, if the outbreak in children is not prevented and controlled, the virus could also spread among adults, especially immunosuppressed ones, with consequences that are still difficult to measure.

The best approach to avoid tomato flu is proper hand and environmental hygiene, in addition to preventing the child with the disease from sharing toys, clothes, food or other items with healthy children.

The state of the infection is considered endemic, that is, it is still restricted to the geographical region of India. Even so, the Kerala Health Department is working on monitoring the disease in order to stop its spread to other locations in the country.

There are already reports of the disease in Anchal, Aryankavu and Neduvathur, so the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also on alert.