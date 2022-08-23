‘Tomato flu’ worries Indian authorities

A new viral infection is worrying Indian health authorities. Between May 6 and July 26, 82 children up to 5 years of age were diagnosed with the so-called “tomato flu”. Cases were recorded in the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The Regional Medical Research Center in Bhubaneswar, capital of Orissa, also reported that 26 children between 1 and 9 years old had contracted the disease in the city, totaling 108 young people diagnosed in the country. These numbers appear in an article published on Friday the 17th by the scientific journal The Lancet.

The publication considers that the “tomato flu” could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue in children, and not a viral infection. The virus could also be a variant of hand-foot-and-mouth, a common infectious disease that primarily affects children between 1 and 5 years of age, as well as immunocompromised adults (those whose immune systems are weakened).

The primary symptoms seen in children with the “tomato flu” resemble those of chikungunya, which include a high fever, rash, and severe joint pain.

The disease gets its name from the eruption of red, painful blisters all over the body, which gradually increase to the size of a tomato. These blisters are similar to those seen in monkey pox.

As with other viral infections, symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, and flu-like body aches.

In children with these symptoms, molecular and serological tests are performed to diagnose dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, chickenpox and herpes. If these infections are ruled out, the “tomato flu” is confirmed. Children are at a higher risk of exposure to the disease because viral infections are common in this age group.

Treatment consists of isolation, rest, fluid intake, and hot-water pack compresses. This serves to relieve skin irritation and rashes. There are still no antiviral drugs or vaccines available for the treatment or prevention of “tomato flu”.

