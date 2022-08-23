Trump asks court to stop the FBI from reviewing documents he took home | World

Former US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday (22) for the FBI to be temporarily banned from reviewing documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago, Florida mansion on Aug. .

Per his request, the ban will remain in effect until an arbitrator is appointed to oversee the work of the FBI.

The court motion was filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida. The text also requires the US Department of Justice to provide a more detailed inventory of items the FBI has seized and asks that items that were not in the scope of the search warrant be returned.

“Politics cannot be allowed to affect the administration of justice. President Donald Trump is clearly the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries and the 2024 general election if he chooses to run,” the document reads.

Hearing decides whether evidence that led the FBI to search Trump’s house will be released

More details on what was seized

Trump also wants the judge to force the Department of Justice (equivalent to the Ministry of Justice) to provide more details about the seized material.

Last Thursday, Judge Bruce Reinhart said he was inclined to release some of the evidence presented by the US Department of Justice to justify its search of the former president’s home.

Despite the Department of Justice’s objections, Justice Bruce Reinhart said he believes “there are parts of the affidavit that can be opened,” referring to the affidavit that presents the evidence that justified probable cause for a search of Trump’s home.

He ordered the Justice Department to release an edited version of the confidential testimony by noon next Thursday, but said the Justice Department will have the opportunity to appeal if prosecutors do not agree with his proposed version.

Reinhart’s order appeared to mark a victory for the media, which appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Thursday to persuade the magistrate that the public interest in the testimony outweighs the benefits of keeping it under wraps.

The Justice Department opposes the release of evidence.

Jay Bratt, head of the department’s counterintelligence and export control section, told the judge on Thursday that releasing the statement is not in the public interest because it could undermine the ongoing investigation.

“There is another public interest at stake and that is the public interest that criminal investigations can proceed unhindered,” he said.

Trump may have taken home banned documents

The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.