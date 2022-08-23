Trump has accumulated more than 300 confidential documents in his mansion

The items have been recovered at three different times since he stepped down as US president; the last occasion was in FBI action at the residence this month

EFE / EPA / CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Former US President Donald Trump has accumulated official documents at his residence



The former president of United States, Donald Trumpaccumulated more than 300 confidential documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to The New York Times after hearing from multiple people linked to the businessman and the investigation. According to the paper, the US government has been retrieving these 300 documents in a staggered fashion over the past year and a half since Trump left the White House, in January 2021, having been returned in total to the government in three installments. First, in January of this year, the US National Archives, custodians of historical material, managed to recover 150 confidential documents from the former president’s residence. The second batch of documents was handed over to the Justice Department by Trump aides in June, and third, the FBI seized more files in a raid on the former president’s Florida mansion this month. Until now, it was not known exactly how much material US security agencies had found at Trump’s home. The contents of the documents Trump took from the White House have not yet been released. The Justice Department only released a few fragments of the search warrant with which the FBI inspected the former president’s mansion. The warrant suggests that Trump and those close to him could incur obstruction of justice, destruction of documents and violations of the espionage law.

*With information from EFE