Ubirajara jubatus: Dinosaur from Brazil may have a new name – 08/22/2022 – Science

Although Germany has not yet fulfilled its promise to return the fossil of an exotic dinosaur illegally taken from Brazil, Brazilian paleontologists are already planning what to do with the specimen, which is currently in an unusual academic limbo.

Due to the illicit origin of the material, the specialized magazine Cretaceous Research decided to unpublish the scientific article in which four foreign researchers described the species, then called ubirajara jubatus.

Without the article, the description of the new species formally ceases to exist for science. This therefore means that the way is open for other paleontologists to publish a new description and even a new nomenclature for the animal.

“I don’t remember seeing a situation like this before in paleontology”, evaluates the director of the National Museum, Alexander Kellner, a paleontologist with 78 species of vertebrates in his curriculum.

The possibility of studying and renaming the species –the first non-avian dinosaur found with preserved feathers in Latin America– has already moved the Brazilian paleontological community. In an open way or in behind-the-scenes negotiations, several scientists have already shown interest in working with the animal.

In addition to its scientific value, the dinosaur also has the weight of being the greatest symbol of the struggle of Brazilian paleontologists against the international trafficking of fossils. The digital campaign #UbirajaraBelongstoBR flooded social networks and gained prominence in the international press.

According to many diplomats and paleontologists, the heavy reputational damage to the Natural History Museum of Karlsruhe and to others involved in the case of the illegal importation of the fossil inaugurated a new era in the discussions on smuggling of Brazilian fossiliferous heritage.

Directly involved in the repatriation negotiations, paleontologist Allysson Pinheiro, director of the Plácido Cidade Nuvens Museum of Paleontology, at the Regional University of Cariri (Ceará), says that there is already a movement of colleagues interested in studying the species. He points out that an eventual operation to rename the dinosaur would still need to go beyond formal issues.

“Ubirajara was described with all the formalities of the international code of zoological nomenclature. At first, there was no violation. The problem is that, when the scientific article is unpublished, the species is in limbo, because it does not automatically cease to exist”, explains.

“For the species to be formally invalidated, the case still needs to be submitted and evaluated in a plenary session of the international commission”, he adds.

Pinheiro also pointed out that there is a possibility that the research team that presented the original work will be able to publish a new article describing the species, after the fossil is duly deposited in a national institution.

The specialist says that there could still be a collaboration of foreign authors with Brazilian paleontologists. A situation that, he acknowledges, may cause discomfort for some members of the national community.

Brazilians’ dissatisfaction with the attitude of those involved, especially with Eberhard “Dino” Frey, former director of the Karlsruhe museum, and David Martill, a professor at the University of Portsmouth, predates Ubirajara. The duo has a long history of publishing fossils whose departure from Brazil is contested by the national community.

Director of the National Museum, Alexander Kellner believes that there could be benefits in including foreign researchers. “Brazil wants the fossils back, it doesn’t want to steal anyone’s research,” he says.

The paleontologist says he would like to study the animal, not necessarily in a new description. “It could be an analysis, a second article,” he details.

The director of the National Museum points out, however, that the entire process has to be done in coordination with entities in the region where the dinosaur lived.

“We have a decades-long relationship with Museu de Santana do Cariri and the Universidade Regional do Cariri. We know each other and are friends. Any situation involving this or another repatriated fossil will be discussed between the institutions.”

One of the main organizers of the campaign for the repatriation of the dinosaur, Aline Ghilardi, a professor at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), says that she is also part of the group interested in studying the dinosaur.

“I know of several researchers here in Brazil who are interested in carrying out different types of studies with the fossil. Not only the description of the species, but in various spheres, such as studies involving biochemistry, to learn about aspects of the biology of the organism”, he details.

In addition to ethical issues, Ghilardi also says that the foreign group’s original article also lacks “technical competence.”

“It looks like paleontology from the last century. We have several modern tools in paleontology today, there is even tomography using synchrotron light. Many things that could have been applied, which are available in Europe, but were not used”, he highlights.

For the paleontologist, the possible change of name of the species would also allow the use of a designation more in line with the region where the animal lived, including the participation of the indigenous people of the Kariri. “The guardian of their language has already been willing to help choose a name,” she says.

Despite the positive outlook, all the researchers involved in the report are unanimous in saying that, before anything else, it is necessary to ensure that the material returns to Brazil. The decision to repatriate the fossil was announced by the Council of Ministers for the German region of Baden-Württemberg on 19 July.

“We still haven’t received any formal communication after that,” says Allysson Pinheiro, director of the Plácido Cidade Clouds Museum of Paleontology.